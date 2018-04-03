American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRB. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on American River Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 15,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,431. The firm has a market cap of $93.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.29. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.53%. research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

American River Bankshares declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 310,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $73,218.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 505,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

