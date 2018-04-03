American Software (AMSWA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 42.7980197648598 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of American Software stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.72. American Software has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. American Software had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $92,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $79,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,496 shares of company stock worth $1,757,508 in the last ninety days. 13.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

