Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of AMP opened at $142.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,648.39, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $118.84 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,693.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

