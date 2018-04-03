AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Given a $101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $18,937.66, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,083,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,091,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,338 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,003. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

