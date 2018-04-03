CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 496,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 153,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 289.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $470,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

AMETEK stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,574.49, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ametek-inc-ame-shares-bought-by-capwealth-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.