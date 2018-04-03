LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 111,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 43,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 295,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,575. The stock has a market cap of $122,841.44, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.16 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

