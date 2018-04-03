Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Raised by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122,841.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/amgen-inc-amgn-stake-raised-by-river-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.