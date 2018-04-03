Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Position Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,221,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,062,000 after buying an additional 4,310,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,335,000 after buying an additional 2,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,116,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,632,000 after buying an additional 4,339,943 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,187,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,825,000 after buying an additional 2,687,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,601,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 93,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,337.72, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

