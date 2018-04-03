AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 12,529 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 182,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9,453.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $856.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 12,529 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/amp-capital-investors-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-alliant-energy-co-lnt-updated-updated.html.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.