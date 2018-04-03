AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 16,192 Shares of Leucadia National Corp. (LUK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.05% of Leucadia National worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 782,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 240,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,537,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leucadia National in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 188,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

LUK opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Leucadia National Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8,097.63, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Leucadia National Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

