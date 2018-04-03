3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $76,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,776,000 after buying an additional 801,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after buying an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of 3M by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 260,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.25. The company had a trading volume of 683,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $130,724.16, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

