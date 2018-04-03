AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 199,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,528,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $14,691.75, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael John Curcio sold 34,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,767,334.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,338.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

