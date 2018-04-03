AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Position in PVH (PVH)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 48,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,318,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11,649.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. PVH has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $157.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

