AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources (AR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6,283.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.64 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 0.83%. analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

