AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Position in Norbord Inc. (OSB)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Norbord were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,626,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norbord by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 354,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norbord by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth $9,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Norbord by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,140.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. Norbord had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 45.78%. analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 41.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

