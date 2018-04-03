AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 126,447 Shares of CenturyLink (CTL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 1,216.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after buying an additional 6,174,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after buying an additional 4,685,323 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink in the 4th quarter worth $70,510,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,265,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 3,322,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink in the 4th quarter worth $42,435,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CenturyLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of CenturyLink from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $19.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

CenturyLink stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,577.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CenturyLink has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. CenturyLink had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

