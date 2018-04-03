AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,200 Tech Data Corp (TECD)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,248.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

