AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 6,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Signition LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,453.90, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

