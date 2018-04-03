FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 723.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7,782.14, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total transaction of $229,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

