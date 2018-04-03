AmsterdamCoin (AMS) 1-Day Volume Hits $407.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $163,545.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

