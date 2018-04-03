Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,219,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,162.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

