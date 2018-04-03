Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Inogen worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Inogen news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,853.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,885.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 11,718 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $1,357,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,764.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,605.90, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.42%. research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

