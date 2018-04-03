Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Paycom (PAYC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paycom by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Paycom during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $1,666,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,082,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $5,390,028 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. Paycom has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6,355.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Paycom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Paycom will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Paycom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $101.00 price target on shares of Paycom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paycom from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paycom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Paycom Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

