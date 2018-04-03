Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,924 Science Applications International Co. (SAIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 127,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,657,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,369.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

