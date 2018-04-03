SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 479.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SINA worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SINA by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after purchasing an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SINA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 226,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SINA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,334,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in SINA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,411,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SINA by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 533,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after purchasing an additional 301,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,456.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.14. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SINA’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

