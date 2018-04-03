Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 163,632 Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 124,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:TOL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,648.89, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Sicree sold 4,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $231,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

