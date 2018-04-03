Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,541,000 after buying an additional 3,955,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 324,869 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,125,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 261,188 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.35, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-14512-shares-of-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea-updated.html.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.