Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,211,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $962,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,796 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $450,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,874,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,818 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,318,827 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19,133.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-takes-8-12-million-position-in-franklin-resources-inc-ben-updated-updated.html.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.