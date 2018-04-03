Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,274 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 439,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,533.75, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,467 shares of company stock worth $922,267. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

