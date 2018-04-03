Analysts Anticipate Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Abraxas Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $355.01, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.44. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/analysts-anticipate-abraxas-petroleum-corp-axas-will-post-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 33.6% were classified as proved developed, 74% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) were operated by the Company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.