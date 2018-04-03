Analysts Anticipate Dean Foods Co (DF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Dean Foods also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

DF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vertical Group raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NYSE:DF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 2,397,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.85, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

