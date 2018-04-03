Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $655.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $108.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of DY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. 256,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3,356.76, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $284,044.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

