Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (B) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.77 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE B traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 272,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3,188.21, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $107,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.06 per share, with a total value of $80,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Barnes Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 313,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Barnes Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

