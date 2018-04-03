Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 3,958,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,134. The stock has a market cap of $8,613.14, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.53. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

