Analysts Expect CubeSmart (CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $144.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $147.99 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $133.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $144.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $615.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $572.28 million to $639.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5,140.23, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $220,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

