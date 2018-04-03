Analysts Expect Energen (EGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Energen (NYSE:EGN) to announce sales of $332.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Energen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Energen reported sales of $240.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energen will report full year sales of $332.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energen from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EGN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 662,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Energen has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $6,122.86, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Energen news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 17,500 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energen by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Energen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

