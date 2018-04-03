Analysts Expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $749.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.90 million and the highest is $772.20 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $706.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $749.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.50 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 1,880,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3,332.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,407,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,024,722.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

