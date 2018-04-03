Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Horizon Technology Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 75,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,075. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

