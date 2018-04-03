Analysts Expect Imperva Inc (IMPV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Imperva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Imperva reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Imperva from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Imperva stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 229,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,233. The firm has a market cap of $1,507.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.57 and a beta of 1.67. Imperva has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.40.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,418.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMPV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

