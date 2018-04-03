Analysts Expect LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. LSC Communications posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 2,812.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

LKSD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 182,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,965. The company has a market cap of $621.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from LSC Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is currently -63.03%.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories.

