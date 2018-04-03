Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.87. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 395.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,690. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,804.73, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

