Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $653.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.98 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim set a $88.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 254,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3,066.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

