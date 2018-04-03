Analysts Expect Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ORIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $738.82, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.42. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 26.13%. analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In related news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $1,952,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,247 shares of company stock worth $7,129,174. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

