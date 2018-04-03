Analysts Expect TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $45.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.71 million. TCP Capital posted sales of $39.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $45.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $190.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $213.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TCP Capital.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. TCP Capital had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on shares of TCP Capital from $17.25 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TCP Capital from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TCPC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 383,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,403. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $836.81, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

TCP Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the investment management company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $120,712.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $393,692 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 171,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 339,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

