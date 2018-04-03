Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Trecora Resources posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of TREC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,549. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,163,565 shares in the company, valued at $40,556,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,478. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

