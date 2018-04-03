Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

3/14/2018 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last year, shares of ONEOK have gained against industry's decline. ONEOK has widespread pipelines and storage facilities in some prolific oil and gas regions of the United States. 2018 guidance of the company points out the expected gain of the company from its well-placed assets in regions having high drilling activities. The increase in fee-based earnings, acquisition of ONEOK Partners, capital-growth projects and increasing drilling activities from the producers will further boost the performance of the company. However, ONEOK is subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. Rising interest rates is a concern and could impact profitability of the company. “

3/8/2018 – ONEOK was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – ONEOK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/28/2018 – ONEOK was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – ONEOK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/26/2018 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/12/2018 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – ONEOK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $23,738.76, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

