Analysts Set $26.50 Target Price for Loma Negra (LOMA)

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loma Negra an industry rank of 55 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loma Negra in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Loma Negra in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Loma Negra in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Loma Negra in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

LOMA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 109,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,261. Loma Negra has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Loma Negra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,258,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter valued at $38,383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,084,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra during the 4th quarter valued at $29,358,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

