Analysts Set Bancorp Inc (TBBK) PT at $10.67

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 88,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,259. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.29 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

