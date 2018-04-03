Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems (CWST) PT at $23.50

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other news, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $76,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $82,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,625 shares of company stock worth $3,215,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 51.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after buying an additional 525,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 339,447 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ CWST) traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61. The stock has a market cap of $991.94, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.30 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

