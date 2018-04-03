Analysts Set Chico’s (CHS) Target Price at $11.10

Shares of Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chico’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 333,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,988. The firm has a market cap of $1,141.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Chico’s has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Chico’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Chico’s’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Chico’s Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

